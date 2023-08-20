Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in western Franklin County

A Chevy Traverse was leaving a parking lot attempting to turn left when a Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the Chevy.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in western Franklin County on Friday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on U.S. Route 40, east of Hilliard Rome Road.

A Chevy Traverse was leaving a parking lot on the south side of Route 40, attempting to turn left when the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, headed east at a high rate of speed, struck the Chevy.

The Chevy was carrying four occupants at the time of the crash. All were wearing seatbelts and uninjured, the sheriff’s office says.

The motorcyclist was initially taken to Doctor’s West and then later moved to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. They were not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.

This incident follows another crash involving a motorcycle in the same area a day prior.

In Thursday’s incident, a Ford F-150 was headed westbound on U.S. Route 40, attempting to turn left on Norton Road when a Harley Davidson motorcycle headed eastbound struck the Ford in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to Doctor’s West Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Grant Medical Center. The occupants of the truck were all uninjured.