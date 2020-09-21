Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

A man lost control of his motorcycle and hit a utility pole.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident that left a man dead in Canaan Township Sunday evening.

According to troopers, 60-year-old Daniel Weizenecker lost control of his motorcycle on Amity Pike and hit a utility pole around 6:15 p.m. He was then ejected from his motorcycle.

Weizenecker was the only person on the motorcycle.

He was transported to Dublin Methodist Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Speed and alcohol and not believed to be factors in the crash.