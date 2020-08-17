Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Broad Street in Franklinton

The crash happened on Sunday around 10:45 p.m. on West Broad Street near Dana Avenue.

A man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday night in the Franklinton area of Columbus.

Police said 40-year-old Justin Fisher, of Columbus, was operating a motorcycle eastbound on West Broad Street near Dana Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

Police said the driver of an SUV headed westbound on West Broad Street tried to turn left onto Dana Avenue when Fisher's motorcycle hit the front of the SUV.

Fisher was thrown from the motorcycle.

Medics took him to Grant Medical Center where he died.