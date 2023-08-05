Lancaster man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Fairfield County

The two vehicles struck each other head-on near the intersection of Mud House Road.

LANCASTER, Ohio — A Lancaster man is dead after a head-on collision on state Route 188 in Fairfield County Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Honda 1800 motorcycle, driven by 52-year-old David Robinson, was headed northbound on Route 188 around 9:20 a.m. while a GMC Acadia was traveling southbound. The two vehicles struck each other head-on near the intersection of Mud House Road.

Robinson was taken to Fairfield Medical Center and later pronounced dead, a release from OSHP says.

The driver and passenger of the GMC were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

