37-year-old dead after motorcycle struck guardrail in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio — A 37-year-old man died after a crash involving his motorcycle in Groveport Thursday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. in the area of Hamilton and Bixby roads.
Arriving deputies found Shantal Johnson, of Groveport, unresponsive on the side of the road next to the guardrail. A motorcycle was also found in a ditch about 20 feet away from his body.
The sheriff’s office said it was apparent that Johnson went off the road southeast of the guardrail at a slight curve. He then fell off his motorcycle and struck the guardrail.
Medics pronounced Johnson dead on the scene at 9:55 p.m.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. The Groveport Police Department and the Madison Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.