37-year-old dead after motorcycle struck guardrail in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio — A 37-year-old man died after a crash involving his motorcycle in Groveport Thursday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. in the area of Hamilton and Bixby roads.

Arriving deputies found Shantal Johnson, of Groveport, unresponsive on the side of the road next to the guardrail. A motorcycle was also found in a ditch about 20 feet away from his body.

The sheriff’s office said it was apparent that Johnson went off the road southeast of the guardrail at a slight curve. He then fell off his motorcycle and struck the guardrail.

Medics pronounced Johnson dead on the scene at 9:55 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. The Groveport Police Department and the Madison Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.