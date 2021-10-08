Motorcyclist killed in Franklin Township crash

The crash happened on Hopkins Avenue around 8 p.m. on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Franklin Township Friday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. when a Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a driveway into the westbound lane of Hopkins Avenue.

As the Jeep was backing up, 42-year-old Mitchell Crissinger crashed his motorcycle into the back of the Jeep and was ejected from the bike, according to the sheriff's office.

Crissinger, along with the motorcycle, entered the eastbound lane of Hopkins Avenue and was hit by a Dodge Charger.

Crissinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Cherokee and Charger were treated at the scene and released.