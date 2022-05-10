Man killed in east Columbus crash involving motorcycle

The crash happened in the area of E. Main Street and S. Hampton Road just after 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a 29-year-old man was killed in a crash on the city's east side Monday evening.

According to police, the man was driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on E. Main Street and struck a Toyota Yaris that was making a left-hand turn from S. Hampton Road.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m.

Police said the name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.