Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Franklin County

The crash took place Tuesday evening on U.S. 62 and Midland Avenue. It involved a truck with an attached trailer and a motorcycle.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a crash that took place in Franklin County Tuesday evening.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Franklin Township Police and Fire personnel, responded to the scene just after 8:50 p.m.

The crash involved a Freightliner Cascadia truck with an attached trailer and a Kawasaki Concourse motorcycle.

The truck was crossing U.S. 62 heading west onto Midland Avenue. The truck stopped in the road to back into a business on Harrisburg Pike. The motorcycle, going south on U.S. 62, collided with the trailer.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition. The motorcyclist’s identity has not yet been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.