Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pike County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash on U.S. Route 23 in Pike County Monday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an 82-year-old motorcyclist was driving a Honda Motorcycle traveling southbound on Route 23 in Scioto Township around 7:30 p.m. when it was struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

OSHP says that the Jeep failed to maintain an assured clear distance and hit the motorcycle in the back, causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway where it struck a guardrail and concrete barrier.

The motorcyclist was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia by helicopter for serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

