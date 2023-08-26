Motorcyclist seriously hurt after hit-and-run in west Columbus

x
Officers were called to the intersection of Whitethorne and Safford avenues shortly after 3 a.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in west Columbus Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Whitethorne and Safford avenues shortly after 3 a.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash.

Accident investigators said that the victim was driving a motorcycle westbound on Safford Avenue, approaching the stop sign at Whitethorne Avenue, while an unidentified vehicle going north struck the motorcycle and fled the scene, continuing north on Whitethorne toward Sullivant Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police say they are expected to survive their injuries.

Police describe the vehicle as being a white or silver mid-sized SUV, possibly a Jeep, with significant front end damage.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Columbus Police's Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

