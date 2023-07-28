Motorcyclist dies in northeast Columbus crash

The crash happened at the intersection of Brentnell and Woodward avenues around 6:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist died in a crash in northeast Columbus Friday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police said a motorcyclist was traveling north on Brentnell Avenue, approaching the intersection of Woodward Avenue.

The person riding the motorcycle, who has not been identified, was passing traffic that was also traveling north on Brentnell Avenue.

While the motorcyclist was traveling, a Chevrolet pick up truck also driving north on Brentell attempted to turn left onto Woodward Avenue and the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:32 p.m.