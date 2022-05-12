Lancaster man dies in crash involving motorcycle, Jeep

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jason Farmer, 43, was traveling southbound on state Route 661 in Granville Township on a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 5 p.m.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a vehicle in Licking County on Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jason Farmer, 43, was traveling southbound on state Route 661 in Granville Township on a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 5 p.m.

A man was driving a Jeep Wrangler with a trailer attached northbound on state Route 661 when he attempted to turn left into a private driveway. OSHP said Farmer crashed into the Wrangler.

Farmer was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital where he was pronounced dead. Farmer, who was from Lancaster, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.