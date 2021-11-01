Motorcyclist dies in east Columbus crash

Police said the crash happened on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday evening in east Columbus.

Columbus police said 36-year-old Patrick Young was heading eastbound on a motorcycle on East Livingston Avenue at 5:40 p.m.

Police said a woman in a car traveling westbound tried to turn left onto Bairsford Drive at the same time Young was approaching the intersection.

Young hit the car and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition where he later died.