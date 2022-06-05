Motorcyclist dies following crash in Prairie Township

The crash happened on Amity Road near Feder Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Prairie Township Saturday evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, they were called to Amity Road near Feder Road around 8 p.m. for a report of a crash.

A car was traveling southbound on Amity Road when it attempted to cross a double-yellow line to pass a pickup truck in front of it.

As the driver crossed the double-yellow line, a motorcycle approached from the northbound lanes. The driver then slammed on their brakes and attempted to get back into the southbound lanes. This action caused the driver to hit the pickup truck in front of them. The motorcyclist then hit the pickup truck in the opposite lane.

The motorcyclist was taken to Doctors West Hospital where they were pronounced deceased at 8:46 p.m. There were no other injuries reported in this incident.