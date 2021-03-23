Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in north Columbus

The man was taken to Riverside Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed into a car Monday night in north Columbus.

Columbus police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Sinclair Road.

According to police, a man on a motorcycle lost control and hit a vehicle that was stopped as it was trying to make a turn.

The man was taken to Riverside Medical Center where was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene.