Motorcyclist dies after crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist died following a crash in northeast Columbus early Thursday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Hamilton Road near OhioHealth Emergency Care New Albany.

The motorcyclist was approaching the roundabout south of East Dublin Granville Road, jumped the curb, continued across median, struck the roundabout curb and flipped.

Police said the was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died at 3:48 a.m.