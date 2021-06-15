Motorcyclist dies after crash in Marion County

MARION, Ohio — A motorcyclist died Monday after a crash in Marion County, according to troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 7:36 p.m. on Marion Edison Road (County Road 169) and Claridon Township, Marion County.
It involved a Honda Shadow motorcycle, driven by Gregory M. Christie, 63, of Marion.
Christie was driving eastbound on Marion Edison Road when he went off the right side of the roadway into the ditch. He was taken to Marion General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Christie was not wearing a helmet, according to the OSHP.
This crash remains under investigation.