Motorcyclist dead after Pickaway County crash involving 2 other vehicles

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck head-on in Pickaway County Tuesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:35 p.m. at U.S. Route 62 and Harrisburg Road. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling north and slowly turning left onto Harrisburg Road when a Ford F-150, also traveling north, struck the back of the Hyundai.

The Hyundai then traveled left of center into the southbound lane, striking a Triumph motorcycle, driven by 60-year-old Roger Cole, head-on.

Cole was flown to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He later died on Aug. 30, according to OSHP.

The drivers and passengers in the Hyundai and Ford were uninjured.

One of the drivers was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired. OSHP said charges are pending toxicology results.