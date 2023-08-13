Motorcyclist killed in Fairfield County crash

The crash occurred on Clearcreek Road near McDonald Road in Madison Township at approximately 7:40 a.m.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle fatal crash in Fairfield County Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Clearcreek Road near McDonald Road in Madison Township at approximately 7:40 a.m.

A release from OSHP says that a man was operating a 1978 Dodge truck traveling north on Clearcreek Road while 42-year-old Eric Roshon was heading in the opposite direction driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Roshon traveled left of center and struck the side of the Dodge truck.



Roshon was pronounced dead at the scene and the Dodge truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

