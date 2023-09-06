Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash in South Franklinton

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck around 8:25 a.m. near Harmon and Harding Avenues in South Franklinton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a truck in southwest Columbus Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck around 8:25 a.m. near Harmon and Harding avenues in South Franklinton.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Harmon Avenue and the truck was entering the street from a private driveway when the collision occurred.

The motorcyclist was transported to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.