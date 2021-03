Columbus police say the motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the area of Gender Road and Upperridge Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist has died after a crash that happened Saturday afternoon in southeast Columbus.

The person who was riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at 1:24 p.m.

It's not clear if the vehicle hit the motorcycle.

The southbound lanes of Gender at Refugee Road are closed due to the crash.