Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in north Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the intersection of West Henderson Road and Olentangy River Road around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist injured.

They were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where they later died, police say.

It’s unclear if the other driver stayed at the scene.

