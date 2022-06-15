Motorcyclist critical following south Columbus crash

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in south Columbus early Wednesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in south Columbus early Wednesday morning.

The crash that Columbus Police believe to be a hit and run happened on the 1500 block of South High Street.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle is believed to have been headed southbound, just south of East Welch Avenue, when he was hit.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.