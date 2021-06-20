Motorcyclist critical after crash in west Columbus

There's no word on what caused the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash Sunday morning in west Columbus.

Police say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of Sullivant Avenue and Helen Street.

The motorcyclist crashed into a bush, according to police.

The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Sullivant Avenue near Helen Street are currently shut down.