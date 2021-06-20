Motorcyclist critical after crash in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash Sunday morning in west Columbus.
Police say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of Sullivant Avenue and Helen Street.
The motorcyclist crashed into a bush, according to police.
The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Sullivant Avenue near Helen Street are currently shut down.
There's no word on what caused the crash.