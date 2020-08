The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Westgate Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a cement truck in the Hilltop area of Columbus Thursday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Westgate Avenue.

The injured person was taken to Grant Medical Center.