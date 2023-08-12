OSHP: 78-year-old man dead after crashing motorcycle in Fayette County

A release from OSHP says that 78-year-old William Robinson, of Washington Court House, was headed northwest on the road when he failed to turn at a curve.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after his bike overturned and crashed into a ditch in Fayette County Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Bloomingburg New Holland Road near Knight Road in Marion Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A release from OSHP says that 78-year-old William Robinson, of Washington Court House, was headed northwest on the road when he failed to turn at a curve. His Honda Goldwing motorcycle then overturned in the roadway and traveled off the right side of the road before striking a ditch.

Robinson was taken to Adena Fayette Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. According to OSHP, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

