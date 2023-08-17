Sheriff: Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in western Franklin County

The sheriff’s office described the incident as a “serious crash involving a motorcycle and car.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash involving another vehicle Thursday afternoon in western Franklin County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Norton Road in Prairie Township’s Lincoln Village around 3 p.m. on a report of a crash.

The sheriff’s office described the incident as a “serious crash involving a motorcycle and car.”

The motorcyclist was taken to Doctor’s West Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Grant Medical Center.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if planning to travel through that area.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash and whether the driver of the vehicle was injured.

The incident is currently being investigated.