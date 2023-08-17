x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sheriff: Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in western Franklin County

The sheriff’s office described the incident as a “serious crash involving a motorcycle and car.”
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash involving another vehicle Thursday afternoon in western Franklin County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Norton Road in Prairie Township’s Lincoln Village around 3 p.m. on a report of a crash. 

The sheriff’s office described the incident as a “serious crash involving a motorcycle and car.”

The motorcyclist was taken to Doctor’s West Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Grant Medical Center. 

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if planning to travel through that area. 

It’s unclear what led up to the crash and whether the driver of the vehicle was injured.

The incident is currently being investigated.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: The Franklin County Sheriff’s office remains on the scene of a serious accident involving a...

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

More Videos

In Other News

1 injured after shooting at Ohio State Fairgrounds; authorities searching for suspect

Before You Leave, Check This Out