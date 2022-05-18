Central Ohio mothers on Facebook offer formula relief during shortage

When asked why they are choosing to help other mothers and give away formula for free, Robertson and Sparks agreed: “Because I’m a mom.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You shouldn’t believe everything you see on social media, but in the middle of your scroll sometimes it’s worth it to stop and appreciate the good.

“Definitely just being a mom in the community and knowing that they’re going through the same thing I am,” Hannah Sparks said.

It’s why Sparks did it. It’s why they all do it. Mothers across central Ohio are offering to help.

“I can’t even imagine the fear and anxiety that some other moms or parents are going through,” Emily Robertson said.

From Pataskala to Hilliard and Columbus to Pickerington, mothers are posting pictures to Facebook of baby formula. Due to a national shortage because of supply issues, many mothers are wondering where that next meal will come from.

“Literally posted that morning and people were picking up that afternoon,” Sparks said. “That’s how badly they needed it.”

Sparks was cleaning out her garage and found a box of formula that had been gifted to her. Even while dealing with formula issues, herself, she gifted it forward.

“It’s just sitting there and I’m thinking to myself, like, obviously, someone could use this because every time I go to Kroger to try and find ours it’s hardly ever there,” she said.

Robertson says she is able to breastfeed, but knows other mothers are not as lucky.

“If I can help in any way … I just did, I helped a young mom who said she couldn’t find any of the formula she was looking for,” Robertson said.

When asked why they are choosing to help other mothers and give away formula for free, Robertson and Sparks agreed “Because I’m a mom.”

“Just knowing that there’s a baby out there that’s getting fed the way they need to, which is so sad to say right now…that shouldn’t be an issue for anybody,” Sparks said. “Our babies shouldn’t be having this scare.”

