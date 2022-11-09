Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children holds community event to urge people to stop the violence

The organizer said events like this show togetherness.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There have been 95 homicides in the the city of Columbus has 95 homicides in 2022 as of Sept. 11.

Yet on Sunday afternoon, Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children worked to make sure that number did not grow.

Behind Champion Middle School, hundreds of people gathered for the second annual Fall Festival.

With games, food, and access to resources, Daiveah Wallace, a volunteer, said it gave the community a piece of happiness.

"We already have too many people that have died by violence, I like, feel like I can get the word out if I just try more,” said Wallace.

Wallace is a freshman in high school. The event was for the community, but the focus was on reaching the youth.

10TV spoke with Malissa Thomas- St. Clair, the founder of the organization.

"My son was murdered in (zip code) 43203, I educate right behind me at Champion Middle School. I’ve lost several students to violence in this zip code, I have several other or former students who are making poor decisions. So, this is personal for me,” said Thomas-St. Clair.

She said events like this that happen in the community, show togetherness.

"When we know that we can save somebody, it's almost as if our angles' legacy is growing its wings every day,” said Thomas-St. Clair.

Thomas-St. Clair said they serviced anywhere from 700 to 1,000 people at the event.