Mothers of Casey Goodson Jr., Ma'Khia Bryant speak at city hall gathering

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mothers of Casey Goodson Jr. and Ma'Khia Bryant were among the 100 people at city hall Saturday afternoon, speaking about those who have died at the hands of law enforcement.

Goodson was shot six times by Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade in December in northeast Columbus. Goodson would later be pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Bryant was shot four times by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon in April after bodycam video showed the 16-year-old lunging at another woman with a knife.

Bryant's mother, Paula, stood with her attorney saying she has been an emotional wreck since her daughter's death.

Paula, one day after Ma'Khia's funeral was held, said the system failed both her and her daughter.

"I'm never going to stop saying Ma'Khia Bryant's name and that our story, our family's story gets out there. I don't want her life that ended shortly to die. She's not going to die in vain," Paula said.

Tamala Payne, Goodson's mother, said she's frustrated, but pleased with how the Department of Justice is handling the case. However, she is not happy with how long the investigation is taking.

"It's time that these city leaders, city officials including the mayor, the congresswoman, the city council. It's time that they step up and they step in because they have the power," Tamala said.

Civil rights and FBI officials are helping Columbus police with the investigation into Goodson's death. Deputy Meade has not been charged in Goodson's death.