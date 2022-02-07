Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children call for accountability among parents, community, judicial system

Families gathered at a rally against gun violence in Columbus with vivid, powerful demonstrations, urging everyone to step it up.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children gathered Saturday outside the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center with powerful demonstrations to show the lives lost to gun violence in our city.

At the event, the group played 911 calls over speakers from mothers hearing their children who were murdered, had 22 children drop to the ground to represent the recent lives lost and gave community members mirrors, to ‘look into the mirror’ at who can take responsibility and action to end gun violence.

Malissa Thomas-St. Clair, the president of the organization, said among their calls to action include better budgets for measures like ankle monitors that cannot be removed or cut off.

“Offenses from those who are offenders is one of the most heinous things that can happen because what that tells us is that no correction that they've previously had is working,” Thomas-St. Clair said.

Among the 14-step action items, MOMCC is calling parents to:

Set and enforce curfews

Check children for weapons before and after leaving the home

Seek counseling for children if they are acting out

“We can no longer blame law enforcement and city officials for something we should be doing in our own communities,” says Ralph Carter, Founder of ‘We are Linden.’

Robin Wilson, who lives in the Columbus area, said she realizes parents are doing the best they can and some are afraid of their children, but more needs to be done.