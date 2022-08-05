Mother who lost son in Knox County crash honors him through blog, memories

James Clay Bristow II died in a crash in November. His mother said her blog has helped others who experienced a loss.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A mother who lost her son in a Knox County crash last hear remembered him on Mother's Day through memories.

It’s been six months since Missie Bristow lost her son James Clay Bristow II in a car crash.

“I have good days... I have bad days,” she said. “The past Mother's Days that we have spent together, we always had breakfast."

Bristow, 18, died after a car he was in crashed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the car was driven by a 19-year-old on Township Road 233 when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and hit a tree.

This year is Missie's first Mother’s Day without her son. She made sure on her special day that she could share it with Clay.

After Clay died, she created a Facebook blog where she’d make posts about Clay.

“I started it because I was talking about him and talking to him in my own way. It just made me feel closer to him,” she said.

From pictures to constant reminders, Missie said the blog helped others who experienced a loss.

For her, having the chance to be Clay’s mother is the greatest gift she can ask for on any day.