Mother-son duo graduating from Capital University

At 48 years old, Karen Kanke is graduating from Capital University alongside her son, Timothy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Graduation is approaching for college seniors and two very special graduates will be walking across the stage to snag their diplomas this Saturday — a mother and son duo at Capital University.

“I am 48 years old and I just earned my 4-year varsity letter,” said Karen Kanke, the oldest tennis player on the Capital University varsity team and soon-to-be graduate. “I feel like the underdog. I shouldn't be winning matches against 20-year-olds, but I have,” Kanke said.

Karen received her letterman jacket during her second year while earning her letter and varsity letter the next.

But the tennis awards aren’t the only thing she’s proud of. More importantly, she's earning her bachelor’s degree this weekend alongside her son, Timothy.

“I find it very amazing that I'm graduating in music this year and my mom is graduating the same year as me in biology. It's just mindblowing,” Timothy said.

After being in the workforce full-time and raising her two sons through homeschool, Karen decided to go back to college to study biology.

“The door is there, you just have to walk through it. The door is there if you set your mind to it,” Kanke said. She encourages all adult learners to head back to school and to share their experiences with the younger generations while being open to new ideas and experiences.