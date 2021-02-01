Mother remembers daughters killed in apparent murder-suicide

"They were each other's favorite people in the whole world."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother of two girls who Columbus police say were killed by their father is remembering their lives less than 24 hours after the shooting.

Vanecia Kirkland says Ava Williams, 6, and Alyse Williams, 9, were close and "each other's favorite people in the whole world.."

Police say Aaron Williams, the father of the two girls, fatally shot both of them Friday night in west Columbus. He then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

"They slept in each other’s arms every night. They loved Roblox, fashion, drawing, and watching movies. They had such positive outlooks of the world," Kirkland said.

Donna Brodie, the grandmother of the two girls and mother of Aaron, also sent a statement to 10TV.

“All I have to say is that I love my son, my granddaughters and their mother with all of my heart. I was unaware of any issues that would lead up to him taking his children’s lives then his own."