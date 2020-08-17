Licking County mother quitting job to help her children with online learning

Cassandra Hills is also offering to help instruct other students.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Parents will do just about anything to put their children first.

“I feel like we can only deal with the hand that we’re dealt and do the best we can with it,” Cassandra Hills said.

Hills has two children in the Licking Heights Local Schools District. Last week, because of the continued public health concerns around COVID-19, the district decided learning for the first quarter of the year will be done online.

Because of that, Hills says she’s making a change at her job.

“[My current job] is not flexible enough to be able to be home with them and do all their schooling and I felt that it was important to have someone sitting with them to make sure they’re doing their schooling and helping them as much as they need,” she said.

In order to make sure her children are receiving the instruction they need, Hills has decided to quit her job to help them.

“It is [a big step], but I feel like it’s what’s right for my family, right now,” she said.

Not only that, but Hills is also offering to help other parents.

“If I can do that for some families while I’m at home taking care of mine, then I feel like that’s a good place to be,” she said.

Hills says she has a master’s degree in education and is certified to teach PRE-K through fifth grades in Ohio. She’s offering to take on three-to-four more students as long as their parents can drop off and pick up. Whereas she is asking for a small payment, she says it’s only to help her family make ends meet.

“I’m not doing it to make money,” Hills said. “I’m not planning on filling my house with a whole bunch of kids and just trying to cash in on this pandemic. That’s not, at all, my intention.”

Her intention, she says, is to help students and provide one-on-one guidance while following along with that child’s curriculum.