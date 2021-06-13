Mother, 4-year-old son hit by stray bullets in shootout in east Columbus

The woman was not able to say where the shots came from. She also was not able to provide a description of a suspect or vehicle that was involved.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mother and her 4-year-old son were injured in a shootout Saturday night that happened in east Columbus.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Westpot Drive just north of Mount Vernon Avenue just before 11 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found the woman with a graze wound to her right arm. The boy was shot one time in his right foot.

The woman said she and her son had just arrived at the parking lot of their apartment complex.

Police say as they got out of the car, a shootout started and the woman and child were hit by stray bullets.

