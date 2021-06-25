Morrow County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old with autism

The sheriff's office says Jacob Farley was lasts seen Thursday night around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of County Road 26.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy with autism.

The sheriff's office says Jacob Farley was last seen Thursday night around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of County Road 26.

Farley was wearing a black Under Armour sweatshirt, possibly black shorts with a black and gray backpack.

He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says it's possible he took extra clothes with him. They say he also goes by the name Braddock.