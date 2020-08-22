Morrow County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

Kevin Fields, 33, escaped from the Morrow County Correctional Facility on Friday.

Deputies are searching for a man who escaped from the Morrow County Correction Facility.

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Kevin Fields escaped from the facility on Friday.

Fields was being held at the facility for bond revocation, failure to appear and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

Fields is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has short blond hair and blue eyes.

He also has multiple tattoos, including his last name "Fields" on his back, a dragon on his left leg and a cross on his right leg.