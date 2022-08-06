Court docs: Morrow County man charged with fatally shooting estranged wife, another man

Charles Fink admitted to coming to the residence in Troy Township and shooting his estranged wife in the front yard, according to court documents.

Example video title will go here for this video

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — A Morrow County man has been charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife and another man, according to the court documents.

The detective on the case confirmed to the 10TV the victim's next of kin have been notified and the victims have been identified as Linda Fink and Robert Adams.

Court documents show deputies were called to the home in the 8300 block of Road 50 Lexington where they found Linda dead in the front yard. More deputies arrived, entered the home and found Adams dead on the floor of a bedroom.

Deputies went to speak with a neighbor who was related to Adams.

The neighbor said she was on the phone with another relative and the suspect, Charles Fink. Charles was at a home in Kentucky, according to court documents.

While on the phone, Charles admitted to coming to the residence in Troy Township and shooting Linda in the front yard, according to court documents. He also admitted to going inside the home and shooting Adams.

After the phone call, Charles called 911 to report himself to law enforcement and he was arrested in Kentucky, court documents say.

Charles and Linda were involved in a domestic violence incident in October 2021. Shortly after, Linda filed for divorce.