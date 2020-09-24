MORPC, central Ohio city officials in support of holding trick-or-treat this year

MORPC's recommended date for trick-or-treat is Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) said it supports having trick-or-treat this year if it can happen by following health guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORPC's recommended date for trick-or-treat is Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Holding trick-or-treating safely is also supported by the Central Ohio Mayors and Managers Association and the Franklin County Township Association.

The Ohio Department of Health issued guidance for Halloween and trick-or-treating last week.

ODH said people should consider ways to socially distance themselves with drive-through or drive-in events with children in costumes and face coverings staying in cars.

If parents take their children trick-or-treating, it's recommended they limit the numbers of houses they visit. Health officials also recommend parents wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when they return home.

You can view the full list of guidance on the state's coronavirus website.

Guidance from Franklin County Public Health, Columbus Public Health and the Delaware General Health District can be found here.