Former Columbus officer Andrew Mitchell testifies in own defense for 2018 murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Columbus vice officer Andrew Mitchell testified in his own defense Monday for the 2018 murder of a 23-year-old woman.

Mitchell is charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter for the death of Donna Castleberry. The night Castleberry was killed, Mitchell had picked her up during an alleged prostitution sting.

Police said Mitchell fatally shot Castleberry when she stabbed him in the hand. Last week, jurors listened to a recording of Castleberry’s final moments, during which she could be heard saying, ““Do not put your hands on me, no help!,” and “Please help me!.”

The defense has argued Mitchell was acting in self defense. During last week’s testimony, a detective testified that Castleberry could have been the same woman who fought another detective the week prior.

Prosecutors have alleged it was Castleberry who was acting in self defense, pointing to the fact she was shot five times in the back of Mitchell’s car while reportedly attempting to escape.

Mitchell is also facing federal charges for allegedly forcing women to have sex with him under the threat of an arrest, pressuring others to cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators when he said he’d never had sex with prostitutes.

Last year, Columbus City Council approved a settlement of more than $1 million in Castleberry’s death.