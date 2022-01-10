Ohio Task Force 1 members help recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian

This past week, members of more than 80 Ohio Task Force 1 members rushed down to help.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are answering the call for help in the state of Florida after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc.

This past week, members of more than 80 Ohio Task Force 1 members rushed down to help.

People in Florida were rescued from what was left of their homes on Saturday after the hurricane hit this week.

"You've got houses with roofs gone walls down. You've got multiple boats that are sunk, or half sunk,” said Jim O’Connor, an Ohio Task Force 1 leader.

Two different groups were sent down to aid in the recovery. The first was sent on Wednesday. Another group was mobilized because the impact of the hurricane was so great.

O’Connor said on Saturday, the group searched more than 1,400 structures. So far, they’ve conducted three rescues and 42 evacuations.

"We've been out on the water with the boats on the waterfront and houses adjacent to the front area,” he said.

Ohio Task Force 1 told 10TV they are expected to be down in Florida for 14 days.