More than 3,500 without power in Franklin County

AEP says crews are working on restoring the power, which is expected to be restored between 6:30 and 7 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — More than 3,500 AEP customers in Franklin County are without power Thursday afternoon.

According to their website, about 2,500 of the outages are near Goodale Park and near the campus of Ohio State University. The rest are scattered throughout Columbus.

AEP says the outage is due to a wire being down between Neil Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

There were more than 7,000 outages in Franklin County around 5 p.m.

The outages come as strong storms rolled through central Ohio Thursday afternoon.

There are more than 100 outages between Delaware, Madison, Fairfield and Licking Counties combined.

AEP says crews are working on restoring the power, which is expected to be restored between 6:30 and 7 p.m.