More than 40 dogs living in 'unhealthy conditions' rescued from Franklin County home

Columbus Humane said the dogs were rescued on Sunday and vary in medical conditions.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — More than 40 Australian Shepherds were rescued from a Franklin County home on Sunday, according to Columbus Humane.

Columbus Humane said the dogs were living in 'unhealthy conditions' and have various medical conditions.

Sixteen of the dogs were taken to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and the rest were taken to Columbus Humane.

Many of the dogs are scared and need additional training.

The dogs are being evaluated and the ones at Columbus Humane will be available for adoption toward the end of next week.

Columbus Humane worked with Franklin County dog wardens and Reynoldsburg police to rescue the dogs.