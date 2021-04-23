More than 30 employers looking to hire at Easton Town Center

Easton Hiring Day will feature more than 30 stores and restaurants looking to grow their staff.

EASTON, Ohio — If you’re searching for a job, you may want to consider heading to Easton Town Center on Tuesday.

That’s when the northeast Columbus shopping complex will host Easton Hiring Day.

The event will feature more than 30 stores and restaurants looking to grow their staff.

American Eagle Outfitters, Shake Shack, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Fado Irish Pub are just some of the locations with open positions. You can view a current list of employers looking to fill a variety of part-time, full-time, and seasonal positions here.