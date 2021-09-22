More than 24 pounds of meth seized in Licking, Fairfield counties

A total of 24.5 pounds of what authorities believe to be meth was seized in Licking and Fairfield counties.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — More than 24 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in Licking and Fairfield counties on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a distribution operation.

The Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Bulk Interdiction Task Force led the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of 44-year-old Shawn B. Harmon and 46-year-old David Johns, both from Buckeye Lake.

A total of 24.5 pounds of what authorities believe to be meth was seized from the Hebron and Heath areas in Licking County, as well as an additional seizure in Fairfield County, according to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

In total, the drugs seized carry an estimated street value of more than half a million dollars, Attorney General Dave Yost said.

“This alarming quantity of meth is representative of the increasing trend seen by law enforcement – ‘one pot’ labs are being displaced by traffickers who distribute death in bulk,” Yost said. “I’m grateful for the work of task forces like this one who seize drugs before they reach our communities.”

Both Harmon and Johns were arrested on felony drug trafficking charges, with additional charges pending.