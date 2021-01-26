More than 200 apply for Columbus Civilian Review Board

In November voters approved a change to the city's charter which changed the city's charter to add a civilian review board of the Columbus Division of Police.

The City of Columbus announced they received 209 applications for the civilian review board.

After the protests last summer, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said it was a priority to form an independent board that will oversee the police.

“Members will be appointed by me and with the consultation of Columbus City Council," Ginther said.

The nine-member board will investigate allegations of misconduct and use-of-force incidents involving Columbus police officers.

The applicants range from Ohio State students to former Columbus Police Chief Walter Distelzweig.

Adrienne Hood, the mother of Henry Green, who was shot and killed by Columbus police in 2016 also applied. As did Janet Jackson, the former president and CEO of United Way of Central Ohio.

Six pastors applied, as well as 18 attorneys, including defense attorney Byron Potts and the general counsel for the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police.

Twenty applicants say they have had a negative interaction with Columbus police.

There are also several former officers who applied, including two members who were a part of the critical incident response team.

“We expect people to be fair and reasonable like they would want to be treated. That is all we have ever asked for. We are OK with the general concept of people reviewing our activities,” Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 President Keith Ferrell said.

Board members will serve staggered terms of at least three years. A majority of the board must be Columbus residents, but residency alone was not a requirement and some applicants are from surrounding suburbs.