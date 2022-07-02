140 potholes reported in Franklin County following winter storm

The winter storm is gone, but its impact is still here in the form of more hundreds of potholes around central Ohio.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation said they've received 140 reports of potholes this week in Franklin County.

Potholes form when moisture seeps into cracks in the pavement.

When temperatures dip below freezing, this moisture freezes and can expand causing damage to the pavement. Rounds of salt and fluctuating temperatures can also put extra wear on the roadways.

Because asphalt plants in Ohio are closed this time of year, ODOT uses hot mix or cold patching.

Unfortunately, this product is not the ultimate solution.

Brooke Ebersole of Columbus ODOT, says "sometimes that cold mix comes out of the pothole and that means our crews will need to go out again to repair."