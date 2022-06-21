More than 100 people march in Columbus against youth gun violence

About a dozen community organizations came out to Walnut Ridge High School Tuesday night for a march.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — About a dozen community organizations came out to Walnut Ridge High School Tuesday night for a march, hoping that their message would spread even farther through their footsteps.

“Sure one group could come out here by themselves and wouldn't have had the same impact. I'm not sure but I know what the impact is when we all come out here together and so I think that's what we want to show today is that unified front, that together we can end youth violence,” said Dominic Jones, founder of Legacy Youth Academy.

The march happened just six days after three young people were shot at the Glenwood Community Center, leaving one young woman dead.

Jones said the march is not about one individual, but a collective.