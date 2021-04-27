‘More freedom’: Central Ohioans react to new CDC guidance for fully-vaccinated people

According to the latest guidance updated Tuesday by the CDC, fully-vaccinated people can now gather and conduct activities outside without wearing a mask.

On a sunny and warm day at North Bank Park or along the Scioto Mile in Columbus people could be seen taking advantage of the beautiful weather by exercising and gathering for small picnics.

Some people were wearing masks, others were not. As of Tuesday, there is now some new guidance on that from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says people who aren't fully vaccinated should still wear masks at outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people and at outdoor restaurants. https://t.co/03fHJqdww5 — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) April 27, 2021

"It used to be like, phone, keys, wallet, now it's phone, keys, wallet, mask, hand sanitizer,” said Tanika Seitz. “And it's just like we've been in this scenario long enough that it's been the new normal."



Seitz was just leaving her lunch break, sitting down to eat at an outdoor restaurant in Columbus, when she learned the news.

The new guidance from the CDC is for people who have been fully vaccinated.

If it's been two weeks since your 2nd shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single-dose Johnson & Johnson, you're considered fully vaccinated.

If that's the case, the CDC says you can gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues.



"A lot more freedom and normalcy,” said Kiersta Benedetti, who was sitting down for a picnic along the Scioto mile in Columbus with her husband, Kyle. They said while they welcome the new guidance they will have to keep masking up. Kyle can't get vaccinated for health reasons as he fights a rare form of lymphoma.



"It's a normal part of our life until further notice,” she said.



And wearing a mask has become a habit for Seitz.

"I think I am in the reflux now of just like wearing my mask and I am fully vaccinated but I also view it as like I don't want anyone else to feel uncomfortable so I typically just put it on because I'm used to it and it doesn't bother me to wear it,” she said.



We also heard from a couple of organizations about the new guidance Tuesday.

The Columbus Zoo will continue to adhere to its current mask policy, required for all guests over the age of 10 who are medically able to wear one.